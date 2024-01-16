Room 151 151 Dyckman Street
Dinner Menu
Starters
Appetizers
- Mofonguitos$18.00
- Crispy Fish Chunks
Deep fried basa fish with tartar and aioli sauce$18.00
- Short Ribs
Short Ribs$17.00
- Crispy coconut shrimp
Fried shrimp with coconut flakes and orange sauce$15.00
- Fried Calamari
Deep fried calamari with marinara sauce$15.00
- Fried Chicken Wings
6 piece chicken wings$14.00
- Bao Buns
Soft bao buns$14.00
- Kung Pao Dumplings
Fried chicken dumplings with soy sauce$13.00
- Egg Roll
Spring vegetables rolls$12.00
Entrees
- Filet Mignon
Flamed style filet mignon$39.00
- T Bone Steak
Fire grilled bone steak$38.00
- Rib Eye Steak
Fire grilled rib eye steak$36.00
- Skirt Steak
Grilled skirt steak topped with chimichurri sauce$32.00
- Land and Sea
Grilled skirt steak$55.00
- Pulpo A La Brasa
Grilled octopus with chimichurri sauce$32.00
- Stuffed Lobster Tail
Grilled lobster tail filled$30.00
- Red Snapper
Fresh fried snapper$29.00
- Classic Garlic Shrimp
Pan seared shrimp in garlic sauce$26.00
- Orange Glazed Salmon
Grilled salmon in orange sauce$28.00
- Chicken Terriyaki
Grilled chicken with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds$24.00
- Creamy Alfredo Fettuccini
Fettuccini pasta in Alfredo sauce$18.00
- Chofan Dominicano$14.00
- 151 Burguer$14.00
- BENTO BOX
California Roll, Salad, Sushi Rice.
- Mofongo Pollo$14.00
- Mofongo Mixto$16.00
Sushi
- Marinero Roll
Fried calamari,octopus,shrimp$19.00
- Tierra y Mar Roll
Skirt steak,shrimp tempura,smoked salmon,avocado and sweet plantain$18.00
- Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura,cucumber,topped with crab meat$16.00
- Crazy Roll
Salmon tempura,cucumber,sweet plantain,avocado$15.00
- La Para Roll
Deep fried chicharron, yucca fries, avocado$15.00
- Philly Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado$14.00
- Chicken Teriyaki Roll
Chicken teriyaki,avocado,cucumber topped with sesame seeds$14.00
- El Cibaeno Roll
Salami, eggs, cheese with onion ring$13.00
- California Roll
Crab meat, avocadi,cucumber,topped with orange masago,sesame seeds$12.00
- El Americano Roll
Fried roll with bacon,ham and cheese$11.00
- Sushi Sampler$40.00